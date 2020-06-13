Father, Self-Made Entrepreneur Who Helped Many Shot Dead In Paterson

TRIBUTE: A Paterson man who drew the respect, admiration and love of many was gunned down Thursday night, the fourth person shot and killed in the city over the past two weeks.

Andrew Piskunov, 33, came from a tough neighborhood.

He had scrapes with the law, like many people he grew up around.

But he put that behind him and became a self-made man, a selfless source of strength and goodness, friends and loved ones said.

Piskunov leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter, as well as a single mom whom he's taken care of "in every single way" since she lost her husband a few years back, one of them said.

"He was well known in the community for helping those in need," his aunt Esther noted. "He donated money and much needed items to the Oasis Foundation, in addition to animal shelters, etc."

Piskunov recently became an entrepreneur.

"He patented his own water formula and began selling his product raising his own capital, saving money and learning how to invest," Esther Piskunov said.

Piskunov helped those in need, donating blankets to the homeless and materials to battered women's shelter, among other charitable works, those who knew him said.

"The highlight here is that he made a life-turning change, was determined to make something of himself for his family," his aunt said. "More importantly, he did all of this from his heart and not for fame."

Piskunov was shot near the corner of Paterson Street and Hamilton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Someone took him in a private car to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

They didn’t say whether they had anyone in custody or had identified any suspects.

They did ask that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help the investigation contact the Passaic County prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson Police detectives at (973) 321-1120.

