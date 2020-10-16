Elmwood Park Native, 26, Gunned Down In Paterson

A Paterson man brought by a private car to the hospital after being shot in the chest died two hours later, authorities said.

Twyshon Depew, 26, of Paterson was shot on Lawrence Street across from Wrigley Park near Rosa Parks Boulevard around 9 p.m. Thursday, they said.

As city officers arrived, they learned that someone had driven Depew to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where doctors tried to save his life, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release Friday.

Depew -- a 2012 Elmwood Park High School graduate who played football -- succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at approximately at 11:01 p.m., they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn't say whether authorities made any arrests or had any suspects.

Depew was the 22nd person killed by gunfire in the Silk City so far this year.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators call the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

