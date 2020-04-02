CRACKDOWN: Handpicked Paterson Police Unit Pursues Coronavirus Violators

A specialized group of Paterson police officers has begun combing the Silk City around the clock, busting large gatherings, loiterers and operators of non-essential businesses that remain open in violation of a state order, authorities warned Thursday.

The handpicked COVID-19 Compliance Unit fielded more than 40 different calls on Wednesday reporting civilians or merchants violating Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order directing residents to say home and non-essential businesses to remain closed, authorities reported.

They shut down four businesses and issued several summonses, Mayor Andre Sayegh, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale, and Police Chief Mike Baycora said in a joint release.

The unit is responding 24/7 to calls from citizens, uniformed officers and detectives in the field to ensure the safety of everyone by maintaining social distancing during the pandemic, they said.

“We are taking a zero tolerance approach to protect Patersonians during this pandemic," Sayegh said. "Their health and safety is my priority.

“Our residents must be aware of our new normal of social distancing. We are setting these lifesaving guidelines for their safety. It is best for them to stay home," the mayor said.

Administrators are tracking and coding task force actions to identify hotspots throughout the city.

It's also working with the city police ABC unit "to maintain law and order," the release said.

