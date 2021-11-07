Clifton Pedestrian, 81, Struck, Killed Near Home

An 81-year-old Clifton resident was struck and killed Sunday morning a few doors down from his home.

Marinus Lalumia, of Van Orden Place, was pronounced at the scene after a 2017 Honda HR-V driven by a 21-year-old Paterson man struck him as he crossed Hazel Street across from the Daughters of Miriam Center shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

No charges were immediately filed, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a brief release.

They noted, however, that an investigation was continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division at (973) 470-5908.

