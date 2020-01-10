Authorities: Paterson Police, Federal Agents Bust Drug-Dealing Couple With 1,000 Heroin Folds

Paterson detectives working with federal Homeland Security agents nabbed a drug-dealing couple with nearly 1,000 heroin folds, along with fentanyl, pot and $2,892 in suspected proceeds, authorities said.

Investigators were watching as Carlos Gomez walked out of his East 29th Street basement apartment Wednesday night with several heroin bricks in his hand, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Gomez got into a car and drove away before they stopped and arrested him near the corner of 17th Avenue and East 31st Street.

Detectives made another stop an hour later, arresting the mother of Gomez’s two children, Thaisha Diaz, near Broadway and East 28th Street.

They “immediately detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from within” the vehicle and found five bags of pot, Speziale said.

The two arrests led to a raid of Gomez’s apartment and the seizure of drugs, paraphernalia and cash, he said.

Police charged Gomez and Diaz with various drug counts before sending them to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

