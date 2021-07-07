Authorities: Paterson Lawman Nabs Fleeing Armed Driver

A Paterson police detective nabbed a driver carrying a loaded stolen handgun, authorities said.

Detective Sgt. Anthony Castronova stopped Octavius Bolds, 35, on Presidential Boulevard for recklessly driving a Jeep Cherokee with an expired registration in the area of Bridge and River streets around 2 a.m. Sunday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

After Castronova approached the vehicle and asked for his license and registration, Bolds hit the gas and sped off, Speziale said.

Castronova hopped back in his vehicle and pursued Bolds while requesting backup, the director said.

As the chase went down Temple Street, Bolds tossed a 9mm semi-automatic Glock handgun and other items out the window, Speziale said.

Bolds finally stopped a few blocks later and was arrested by Catronova and fellow Detectives John Traynor and Mustafa Dombayci, he said.

Police recovered the gun, as well as a high-capacity and ammo, and later learned that the weapon had been reported stolen out of South Carolina, the director said.

Bolds remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on weapons charges, as well for eluding and receiving stolen property.

He also received several summonses, Speziale said.

The gun was headed to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Unit to determine whether it may have been fired in a reported crime.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.