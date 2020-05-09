Authorities: Ex-Con Violating Distancing Rules Jailed For Not Registering As NJ Sex Offender

A Passaic County ex-con with a lengthy criminal record got more than he bargained for when authorities said he went berserk at a Paterson 7-Eleven.

Travis Mann, 38, of West Milford was “yelling at employees, alarming customers, shoplifting, and not social distancing or wearing a mask” when city police arrived at the Main Street convenience store, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Friday.

As they processed him at headquarters for disorderly conduct and violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s emergency social distancing order, police learned that Mann is a registered sex offender who’d failed to keep authorities properly notified, Grewal said.

So they sent him to the Passaic County Jail.

Mann, whose rap sheet includes robbery and drug possession, among other offenses, was released from state prison last August after serving a brief sentence for making terroristic threats and hindering his apprehension.

Two years earlier, authorities said, he carjacked a night school student at a Wayne McDonalds drive-thru, then forced him to drive around Paterson for nearly six hours, having the victim pull money from his ATM so that he could buy drugs and pick up hookers – while wearing an ankle bracelet.

A judge had freed Mann on a supervised release program while he awaited trial on charges of robbing an Elmwood Park Walgreens.

He made headlines a year earlier when an off-duty city police officer fired his gun during a fight with Mann, wounding a bystander.

