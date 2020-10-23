Authorities: Clifton Officer Headed To Call Hits, Kills Female Pedestrian

A Clifton police officer headed to a call had his emergency lights activated when his cruiser struck and killed a female pedestrian Thursday night, authorities said.

The officer was "responding to a radio alert of a crime in progress with the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle activated" when it struck the woman at the intersection of Allwood Road and Brookwood Road at 7:11 p.m., state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Friday.

The officer rendered aid to the woman before EMS personnel took her to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where Grewal said she was pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m.

Hers and the officer's identities were temporarily being withheld, the attorney general said, as detectives from his office continue an investigation.

State law requires such a probe when a person’s death "occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," he said.

