Paterson Shooting Spree Continues: Man, Woman Wounded

A woman took a bullet in the leg and a man one in the hand in a burst of gunfire Monday night on a Paterson street.

Uniformed Paterson police officers and investigators work the scene following the shooting on West Broadway near Oxford Street around 6 p.m. Monday, May 22. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Both victims were reported in stable condition at St. Joseph's University Medical Center following the shooting on West Broadway between Matlock Street and Totowa Avenue around 6 p.m. May 22.

One was brought by ambulance and the other via private vehicle, responders said.

There was no immediate indication whether any suspects had been seized or identified.

The shootings were the latest in what's become an escalating amount within the past week or so.

Two men were shot and killed and several others wounded over the weekend.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this report.

