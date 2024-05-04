The woman was inside Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport when she got a text and video from Darnell King, 39, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, according to the Queens County District Attorney's Office.

A black and silver gun is visible on the passenger seat of his car as King says in the video that he's on his way to the Queens airport and is recording his "last will and testament," authorities said.

“I am going to wait for the plane to leave, and that is when I am going to start shooting the airport up," King allegedly says. "This is a day in history that you and everybody will always remember.”

King got out of his car and stood next to it after arriving at the airport, where he sent his wife another text message and video roughly an hour after the first, the DA's office said in a release.

"I don't know what makes you think I was lying," he allegedly says. "I am here."

Port Authority detectives and officers from the NYPD's 106th Police Precinct captured King near Resorts World Casino next to the airport shortly before noon.

Queens DA Melinda Katz said a subsequent search of his car turned up:

A Taurus 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber, as well as a magazine that held eight more rounds;

A Taurus .40-caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and a magazine with three bullets;

Two additional bullets found in a cup holder;

An air pistol loaded with multiple pellets.

“There is no telling just how many lives were saved with the apprehension of this defendant," the DA said.

Katz's office obtained a 12-count indictment charging King with making terroristic threats, menacing and multiple firearm offenses.

A judge released him on Thursday, with conditions, however, pending a May 28 return court appearance.

“These criminal charges prove, yet again, that there are too many people carrying illegal firearms and too many people willing to use them,” NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said. “It is clear that our immediate, coordinated efforts this week thwarted an entirely senseless, untold tragedy.”

“Thanks to the swift response of our officers and law enforcement partners, we prevented a potentially dangerous situation at a very busy travel hub,” Port Authority Chief Security Officer Greg Ehrie added.

