Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Paterson Fugitive US Marshals East Orange Prospect Park Shot

State and federal authorities captured a 23-year-old fugitive from East Orange who was wanted for shooting a woman on New Year’s Day in Paterson.

Eudys Santios-Toribio

Eudys Santios-Toribio

Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR / Google Street View (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

It was just before 5 a.m. this past Jan. 1 that the 25-year-old victim from Prospect Park arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle. 

She’d been shot near the corner of Market Street and East 33rd Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement.

Eudys Santios-Toribio was subsequently identified as the shooter and a manhunt began.

It was right around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18 that Santios-Toribio was seized by members of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Valdes and Abbassi said.

They didn’t say where.

Santios-Toribio remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail. He's charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and weapons possession.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE