Paterson Detectives Capture Accused Killer, 28

John McFadden was arrested Friday and charged with murder and weapons offenses for the shooting death of Eric Boone, 19, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Oct. 1.

No fewer than seven shots were fired at the busy intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street that morning.

Police found Boone on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint statement.

He was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, they said.

McFadden remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing in Paterson.

