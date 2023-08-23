One Dead, One Wounded In Paterson's First Homicide In Nearly Two Months

How many shooters were involved in the latest incident on Putnam Street near Rosa Parks Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, wasn't immediately clear.

Both victims were rushed via private vehicles to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, responders said.

One died in the emergency room, they said.

It had been exactly seven weeks since Paterson's last homicide -- which, considering the time of year, is more than noteworthy.

It was also only the second time this month that anyone had been shot on the streets of the Silk City.

Overall, it was Paterson's eighth slaying this year -- a drastic drop from 2022, when 19 homicides were recorded by this point. It was also the 45th reported shooting of 2023, down from 65 last year.

Some have credited state authorities for the city's drastic reduction in gun violence.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin took control of the day-to-day operations of the Paterson Police Department this past March following a series of incidents capped by the fatal police shooting of a local crisis intervention worker following a nearly five-hour standoff.

Several hours passed on Wednesday with neither Platkin's office, nor the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, addressing the homicide in any way.

Gunfire is nothing new on the stretch of Putnam Street, a dead end that's a quick walk from territory ruled by the violent 4K Bloods drug gang.

Paterson detectives were in the middle of a drug investigation this past February when one of them saw a group of assailants armed with handguns suddenly open fire on another group at the corner of Rosa Parks Boulevard just up the street from Wednesday's incident.

As many as 17 shots were believed fired before both groups scattered with no one apparently struck.

A 24-year-old Paterson man was shot near the same corner last October.

Back in January 2021, a 27-year-old robbery victim from Monmouth County made it to a Jersey Shore hospital for treatment after he was shot at the corner of Putnam and Rosa Parks.

