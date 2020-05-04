TRIBUTE: Paterson's Eastside Principal Glisson Who Died Of COVID-19 Was Father Figure, Mentor

Mentor. Father figure. Life coach.

This is how Paterson's Eastside High School principal Gerald Glisson was being remembered after dying of coronavirus Sunday.

Glisson, who has been the school principal for the last three years, had been hospitalized in the last week.

He died after testing positive for the virus and was in his 40s.

Glisson played football at Delaware State University and served as principal of Great falls Academy for one year. He was Paterson's athletic director from 2010 to 2014 and earned his doctorate degree last year.

Paterson native and former NY Giant Victor Cruz was one of the countless people mourning Glisson's loss. Many recalled Glisson for lifting their spirits, in and out of school.

"Man one of my best memories of coach glisson was when he took some of the players to his uncle house by east side park to go swimming," @Humblesama wrote on Twitter. "[He] showed us we didn’t have to leave Paterson to have a nice home."

"Glisson was a father figure, literally got me through my entire experience of high school." @__bbys Twitter

"A man who impacted every life that he came across," Eastside Ghost Football wrote on Twitter.

"You will be missed dearly and we will continue to grow and make you proud."

"Its 3am & I cannot sleep. This man t I can say that I truly loved. He gave so much of his life 2 support others & he sacrificed alot for our city of Paterson. " Keith Gilchrist

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.