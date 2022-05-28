Passaic Man Whose Motto Was 'Carpe Diem' Dies

Todd Parrett took every opportunity to seize the day that he could, right up until the day he died, his obituary says.

The Passaic resident, born in Lock Haven, PA, died on Sunday, May 22 at 42 years old.

He was remembered for his "exuberance for life," and was passionate about the great outdoors.

A tribute posted to Facebook by Joni Brown noted how Parrett often offered words of comfort and a listening ear.

"I, just like so many, am deeply saddened to hear he's gone and I just think Todd deserved to be honored and truly remembered for his sweetness and silliness, and his good soul and how he loved and embraced all he could in life even despite times that challenged him," Brown writes.

"You was a magic all your own and we will miss your light, your laughter, and your big love energy."

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, June 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shook Funeral Home in Clifton.

Click here for Todd Parrett's full obituary.

