Wahizza is coming to Clifton.

The pizzeria which originated in Washington Heights, boasts "high-quality artisan oven baked pizza," according to its website.

It opened in Ridgefield Park in the last year, and has opened at 150 7th St., in Clifton, according to its Instagram page.

Wahizza says its most popular pie is the chimichurri Dominican pizza.

Wahizza appeared to have held a soft opening this week.

