No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Man Found At Garrett Mountain

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Passaic County Sheriff Gary Giardina confirmed the 1 p.m. Feb. 1 discovery in the Woodland Park preserve.

They didn't indicate, however, whether they suspect suicide, overdose or other type of death.

Valdes and Giardina did say that his vehicle was found nearby."Although this matter remains an active and ongoing investigation, there are no suspects being sought at this time, and there is no danger to the public," they said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.