A young man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Passaic, authorities confirmed.

The victim, believed to be 18 to 20 years old, was found shot in the abdomen at Vreeland Avenue and Madison Street shortly after 4 p.m.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were immediately made.

