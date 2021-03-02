Woodland Park Police Nab Teen Burglars Who Drilled Into Best Buy During Height Of Nor'Easter

GOTCHA! Woodland Park police captured a trio of teen burglars who drilled through the lock to a door at the local Best Buy during the height of this week's nor'easter, authorities said.

It was just before 8 p.m. Monday when a burglar alarm on the damaged door likely scared off the bandits -- and immediately brought a squadron of responding officers.

Spotting three suspects walking from the Andrews Drive store, Officer Richard DiZenzo stopped to speak with them when two ran off, ignoring commands to stop, Lt. Jeffrey O’Brien said.

DiZenzo grabbed one of them, after which another stopped and returned, O’Brien said.

O’Brien grabbed the third suspect as he walked along nearby Browertown Road.

Additional Woodland Park and Little Falls units also responded.

Police recovered a backpack containing a cordless drill, a variety of drill bits and other burglary tools, O’Brien said.

Taken into custody were Paterson residents Radel Brito-Urena, 18, and two 17-year-old boys who couldn’t be identified because of their age, the lieutenant said. All were eventually released pending hearings.

