Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
News

Woman Found Dead In Backyard Woodland Park Pool

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Woodland Park police
Woodland Park police Photo Credit: WPPD

Woodland Park police were investigating the death of a woman found face down in a backyard swimming pool.

Responding officers found a man holding the body of the 69-year-old victim above the water at the Rifle Camp Road home near the Great Notch Reservoir shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Michael Brady said.

The officers "pulled the female from the water, checked her vital signs, and unfortunately found no signs of life," Brady said.

The West Paterson First Aid Squad responded along with an Advanced Life Support unit from St. Joseph's University Medical Center, the captain said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the home that she shared with her husband, he said.

An investigation was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.