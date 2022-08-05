Woman Found Dead In Backyard Woodland Park Pool

Woodland Park police were investigating the death of a woman found face down in a backyard swimming pool.

Responding officers found a man holding the body of the 69-year-old victim above the water at the Rifle Camp Road home near the Great Notch Reservoir shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Michael Brady said.

The officers "pulled the female from the water, checked her vital signs, and unfortunately found no signs of life," Brady said.

The West Paterson First Aid Squad responded along with an Advanced Life Support unit from St. Joseph's University Medical Center, the captain said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the home that she shared with her husband, he said.

An investigation was continuing.

