Who Shot Unidentified Man Found Dead On Banks Of Passaic River?

Investigators were trying to identify a man found shot dead in a park in Paterson over the weekend.

The victim’s body was found along the banks of the Passaic River in Pennington Park shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

He’d been shot more than once, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief release.

They didn't say whether a gun was found at the scene.

The New Jersey State Medical Examiner’s Office was conducting an autopsy to determine how the man was killed – and, authorities hope, who he is.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

