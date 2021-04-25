Wayne PD: Suspect, Victim Arrested In Drug-Dispute Stabbing

A fight between two Wayne men over drugs left one severely stabbed and both charged, authorities said.

Police were called after Asante Cugliari, 23, arrived at the St. Joseph’s Wayne Hospital emergency room around 4:30 a.m. Saturday with leg, facial and abdominal wounds that required surgery, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Cugliari told them that he and Joseph Derissio, also 23, had gotten into a drug-related argument at a female acquaintance’s home that escalated into a confrontation, Daly said.

According to Cugliari, Derissio grabbed a knife and stabbed him, the captain said.

The woman then drove Cugliari to the hospital, he said.

Officers searched the Cecilia Drive home for Derissio after finding the bloody knife and other “obvious signs of a struggle,” Daly said.

Then they established a perimeter.

Soon after, police nabbed Derissio in the secure Wayne DPW yard.

He was carrying an undisclosed amount of unidentified drugs, the captain said.

Derissio was processed and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court no charges of aggravated assault and drug and weapons counts, among other offenses, Daly said.

Cugliari was issued a summons to appear in court on weapons charges, he said.

******

ALSO SEE: Four Wounded As Bullets Fly In Paterson

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.