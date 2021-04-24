Wayne Driver Was Drunk, High In Crash That Seriously Injured Paterson Motorist, Authorities Say

A 23-year-old Wayne man was both drunk and high when he ran a red light 16 months ago and crashed his sedan into another in Paterson, seriously injuring the other driver, authorities charged.

A lengthy investigation led to Friday’s arrest of Ibrahim Sumrein on assault by auto and DWI charges, they said.

Sumrein was driving a 2012 Honda Accord that blew the light and collided with a 1994 Toyota Corolla driven by a 31-year-old Paterson resident on Dec. 21, 2019, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for serious injuries, responders said at the time.

Sumrein was “under the combined influence of alcohol and narcotics at the time of the crash,” Valdes and Baycora said Friday.

Prosecutor’s detectives charged Sumrein on a summons and released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, they said.

