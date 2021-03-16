Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice
Wanted Parolee Nabbed In Hawthorne Business Break-Ins

Jerry DeMarco
Verler Mceachin
Verler Mceachin Photo Credit: NJ DEPT OF CORRECTIONS

Hawthorne police cracked a string of business burglaries when they busted a recently paroled ex-con, authorities said.

Officers and detectives checking on local businesses over the weekend spotted Verler Mceachin, 59, of Paterson on Goffle Road, Detective Lt. Matthew Hoogmoed said Tuesday.

Mcheachin, who’s served state prison time for burglary, not only has quite a lengthy rap sheet in Bergen and Passaic counties.

He also fit the description of the burglar – and was already wanted on a parole violation.

As they approached him, Hoogmoed said, Mceachin tipped away into a vacant lot.

He was eventually taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, among other charges, the lieutenant said.

Mceachin was then sent to the Passaic County Jail on the parole violation, he said.

