Trio Charged With Murdering College-Bound Paterson Honor Student, 18

Three men were each charged with murder in a street shooting that killed an innocent college-bound honor student from Paterson as he carried in his grandmother’s groceries.

Jaquin Williams and Jahed Jones, both 19 of Paterson, and Kahaz D. Heron, 18, of Clifton remained held in the Passaic County Jail following an intense and furious investigation into the slaying of 18-year-old Robert Cuadra.

Cuadra was struck by a bullet that was among no fewer than 16 rounds that authorities said were fired on Godwin Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

Responding officers found the mortally wounded teen on the sidewalk in front of his house. An ambulance took him to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities originally said that Cuadra had been struck by a stray bullet. However, in addition to murder and weapons offenses, Williams, Jones and Heron were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora didn't explain the conspiracy charge in a brief joint statement released late Thursday.

They also didn't say what they believe the motive was, nor whether any of the defendants were possibly shooting at one another.

All they said was that Williams, Heron and Jones "took part in the shooting and were responsible for the murder of Mr. Cuadra.”

All three were "charged without incident" on Thursday, Valdes and Baycora said without using the word "arrest." This could mean that any or all of them were already in custody.

Cuadra, who attended Paterson’s Harp Academy of Health Science, had just been granted a full scholarship to Montclair State University.

"He was kind, well raised," his aunt, Angelica Campos. "He was a big brother/father to his siblings."

The circumstances of the young man's death "speak to his character and add to the bitterness of his being taken away from us," Paterson Schools Supt. Eileen F. Shafer said. (Story continues below.)

"Robert Cuadra was a dedicated honors student who looked forward to starting the next chapter of his life in college this fall," Shafer said.

Cuarda took classes at Rutgers University through the district’s dual enrollment program, the superintendent noted. He was hard-working, polite, humble and intelligent, with "a cooperative and sincere spirit," she said.

"Robert was always willing to help others,” Shafer said. “He truly embraced HARP Academy’s motto of 'Service Above Self’.”

Cuadra participated in various service projects in Paterson, including breast cancer and March of Dimes Walks, canned food and clothing drives, Habitat for Humanity home construction, leukemia/lymphoma-coin collection and The Heifer International Project, she said.

He also held down a full-time job.

"During his freshman year of high school, Robert earned a full college scholarship, which included room and board through the Give Back Scholarship Program," the superintendent noted. " Robert was an Upward Board student at MSU and looked forward to attending the school in the fall."

Cuadra enjoyed boxing and recently was teaching himself to play the guitar, she said.

"The hearts of everyone in (the district) are broken by the violent loss of this promising young man," Shafer said. "We pray that Robert’s aunt, his grandmother, his mother, and the rest of his family find comfort during this most difficult time. May we all resolve to end the senseless violence that has taken so many good people like Robert.”

Campos launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Ivernis Santiago and Robert Cuadra get a headstone "as beautiful as him" for their son's grave.

