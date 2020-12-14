Tense Moment: Wayne Officer Grabs Out-Of-State Driver Reaching For Loaded Gun, Police Say

A potential tragedy was averted when a Wayne police officer grabbed an out-of-state driver as he reached toward a loaded gun on the floor of his car in the parking lot of a Route 46 hotel, authorities said.

Patrol officers spotted the vehicle – its windows fogged and loud music coming from inside – parked in the Ramada Inn lot last Wednesday, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

They asked the driver, identified as Michael Walker, 25, of Baton Rouge, LA and his passenger to step out of the car after both admitted smoking pot, he said.

Walker said that “he needed to put his shoes on first," Daly said. Then he "reached towards the floor."

That’s when one of the officer’s noticed a black handgun by Walker’s feet, the captain said.

The officer grabbed Walker before he could get to the gun and held him while a colleague seized the weapon, he said.

Police reported also finding pot and an open bottle of wine in the vehicle.

Walker was arrested and charged with drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson. The passenger was released.

