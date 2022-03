A passenger was hospitalized after an SUV toppled a telephone pole in Clifton.

The Acura MDX also took down a tree and strung wires across Van Houten Avenue outside Van Houten Village at Mohegan Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

The victim complained of leg and ankle pain.

Clifton police, firefighters and EMS responded.

