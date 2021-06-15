Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

News

Sussex Dump Truck Driver Indicted For Route 3 Crash That Killed Girl, 1, Injured Mom

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Chad Hines
Chad Hines Photo Credit: DRIVER's LICENSE PHOTO: Passaic County Prosecutor

UPDATE: A dump truck driver who caused a crash that killed a 1-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother on Route 3 in Clifton last summer was indicted on aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

The indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson also charges Chad Hines, 41, of Wantage with two counts of death by auto, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Hines remained jailed pending an arraignment on the indictment, Valdes said Monday.

Jamie Yarrish, 25, of Clifton had her infant daughter, Jaelynn, with her when a 2005 Mack Conventional Cab dump truck driven by Hines struck her 2019 Honda Civic on the westbound highway near Allwood Road the morning of last Aug. 25, authorities said.

The truck then struck a 2013 Subaru Outback operated by a 54-year-old Nutley man, they said.

Yarrish's Civic then collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by another man, 35, also from Nutley.

Jaelynn died after she and her mother were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

Yarrish -- who reportedly suffered several fractures and a brain bleed in the accident -- required spinal surgery, her cousin said.

ALSO SEE: Clifton Baby Injured In Crash Dies, Organs Help 3 Others Live

Jamie Yarrish and baby Jaelynn

COURTESY: Kimmy Laverty

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.