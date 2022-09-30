Street Dealer Nabbed With Two Guns, Raw Heroin, Crack, Ammo, More, Passaic Sheriff Says

Passaic County sheriff's officers seized a street dealer with two guns, various drugs for sale and an assortment of packaging materials, authorities said.

Detectives with Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik's Fugitive Warrant Squad and Emergency Response Team assisted with the arrest of Lamont D. Baker, 30, as he left his Paterson home on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Berdnik said searches of Baker's home and vehicle following a two-week investigation turned up:

several grams of raw heroin;

nearly two dozen bags of heroin that had been stepped on for sale, in folds labeled "NEXT LEVEL" in green ink and "ROLLS ROYCE" in red;

an ounce and a half of crack, most of it in vials;

a .40-caliber Kahr CW40 handgun;

a defaced .380-caliber Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun;

more than a dozen .380-caliber ballpoint bullets and four hollow points;

three-quarters of a pound of pot;

Tropical Punch cannabis gummies.

They also found cutting powder, scales, rubber bands, a rubber stamp, Scotch tape, empty heroin folds, a vacuum sealer, a duffle bag filled with empty pot baggies and crack vials and several more empty crack vials.

Baker was charged with various drug and weapons counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

