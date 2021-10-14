Stabbing Victim, 73, Staggers Into Hawthorne Police HQ, Accused Assailant Quickly Caught

A 73-year-old man staggered into Hawthorne police headquarters bleeding from a stab wound, authorities said.

As he was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, officers captured his accused assailant, borough resident Ryan Thompson, 44, about six blocks away.

The victim survived his wounds.

Thompson, meanwhile, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James W. Knepper said in a joint announcement Thursday.

They didn’t disclose a possible motive for Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. stabbing, nor describe what type of knife was used.

Thompson remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

