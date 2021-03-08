Contact Us
Ski-Masked Gunmen Rob Route 3 Gas Station

Jerry DeMarco
Exxon station, Route 3W, Clifton Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Armed robbers in ski masks took a few hundred dollars in cash and cigarettes at gunpoint from a Route 3 service station in Clifton, authorities confirmed.

Two armed with handguns held a pair of employees at bay at the Exxon station on the highway's westbound side between Main and Passaic avenues shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

They fled on foot with the proceeds, possibly with accomplices, Bracken said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who might have witnessed the robbery or has information that could help identify and/or find those responsible is asked to contact Clifton police: (973) 470-5930.

