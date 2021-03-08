Ski-Masked Gunmen Rob Route 3 Gas Station

Armed robbers in ski masks took a few hundred dollars in cash and cigarettes at gunpoint from a Route 3 service station in Clifton, authorities confirmed.

Two armed with handguns held a pair of employees at bay at the Exxon station on the highway's westbound side between Main and Passaic avenues shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

They fled on foot with the proceeds, possibly with accomplices, Bracken said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who might have witnessed the robbery or has information that could help identify and/or find those responsible is asked to contact Clifton police: (973) 470-5930.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.