Seized In Paterson Public Housing Raid: 7 Adults, Boy With Gun, 426 Heroin Folds, Crack, $7,822

Paterson drug detectives raided a public housing development and seized 426 heroin folds, 45 bags and 18 vials of crack, a loaded handgun and $7,822 in drug proceeds, authorities said.

They arrested seven adults, as well as a 16-year-old boy who they said was carrying a loaded handgun.

Police responding to complaints of drug dealing got a warrant for the residence at the low-rise Sojourner Douglass Homes on Jefferson Street off North 1st Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Among those arrested on various charges involving the sale of heroin and cocaine were first-floor resident and ex-con Yasir Kenner, 25; Shawnice Bryan, 19, of East 27th Street; and Kenyon Greene, 44, of Camden Street.

Detectives seized $4,847 in proceeds from Kenner and $2,460 from Bryan, who also was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Speziale said.

They also arrested and charged Gabriel L. Calo, 25, of Wyckoff, who Speziale said was carrying 52 heroin folds for sale and $515 in drug cash.

Detectives also detained a 16-year-old boy who the director said was caught with a Hi-Point C9 pistol loaded with nine rounds after he tried to run.

Police also arrested a trio of alleged buyers – one, 49, from Newark, another, 44, from Paterson, and the third, 64, from Hawthorne – and released them pending court hearings.

Speziale said they also seized seven bags of pot.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.