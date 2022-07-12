SEEN HIM? Manhunt Continues For Fugitive Accused Of Trying To Run Down Clifton Police Officer

A 42-year-old fugitive from Clifton who’s wanted for hitting a city police officer with his car has eluded a manhunt for nearly a month, said authorities who turned to the public for help finding him.

Officers were responding to a report of a possible crime in progress on Valley Road on June 18 when they spotted Alberto J. Maymi-Sepulveda, 42, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said Tuesday.

Maymi-Sepulveda slammed the door on an officer who tried to detain him, then hit the gas and struck the officer’s arm with his vehicle, the lieutenant said.

Fortunately, the officer was OK, he said.

Maymi-Sepulveda, meanwhile, has avoided capture to face charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, among other counts.

ANYONE who sees Maymi-Sepulveda or know where to find him is asked to immediately contact Clifton police detectives: (973) 470-5908.

Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

