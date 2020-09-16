SEE ANYTHING? Jogger Says Assailant Grabbed Her In Choke Hold Outside Clifton Park

Clifton police were searching for witnesses after a Passaic woman told them she'd been accosted by two men, one of whom put her in a choke hold, while jogging around Nash Park.

The 33-year-old woman told police one of the assailants grabbed her from behind as she jogged near the intersection of Randolph and Hamilton avenues shortly before 5:20 a.m. Sept. 7.

"After a brief struggle, she reported being able to break free and flee," Lt. Robert Bracken said.She described him as apparently Dominican, 28 to 30 years old and about 6 feet tall.

She couldn't describe a man who she said was with her attacker but didn't participate in the assault, Bracken said.

"The motive is currently unknown," the lieutenant said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident, or has information that can help identify those responsible, is asked tdo contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908.

Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

