Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities Capture NYC, Westchester Men Sought In Violent Bergen, Passaic Holdups
News

Sedan Slams Into Pillar Outside Clifton Liquor Store

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Clifton Discount Liquors off Ackerman Avenue
Clifton Discount Liquors off Ackerman Avenue Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

PHOTOS: A runaway sedan jumped a sidewalk and slammed into a pillar Monday outside a Clifton liquor store.

The 58-year-old driver from Guttenberg wasn't seriously injured when her Honda Civic crashed into the pillar in front of Clifton Discount Liquors in Botany Plaza on Ackerman Avenue just off Route 21, police said.

Responders initially suspected that she'd had a medical episode, but that couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Clifton police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

The Honda, which was partially blocking the store's entrance, was towed from the scene.

Clifton police, firefighters and EMS paramedics responded.

Clifton Discount Liquors in Botany Plaza

Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

At the scene.

Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.