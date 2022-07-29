Contact Us
Retired NJ Youth Supervisor, 78, Busted For Sharing Porn Of Kids Two To 8 Years Old

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Richard W. Smith
Richard W. Smith Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A retired New Jersey youth employee supervisor collected and shared child pornography that included images of victims as young as two years old, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Richard W. Smith, 78, of the Haskell section of Wanaque, emailed some of the images to himself, the sheriff said Friday.

Smith, who runs a private car service, was busted by members of his Internet Crime Against Children Task Force during a raid of his second-floor apartment on Thursday, the sheriff said.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing in Paterson on charges of possessing, maintaining and sharing child pornography.

