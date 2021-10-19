Recycling Truck Slams Into Tree In Hawthorne

A driver apparently suffered a medical episode, responders said, when his recycling truck veered off the road and slammed into a tree in Hawthorne on Tuesday.

Goffle Hill Road off Grandview Avenue was temporarily closed while Citywide Towing used a heavy wrecker to remove the B&B Disposal truck, which crashed on a short embankment.

There was no immediate word on the driver's injuries.

Hawthorne firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill. Meanwhile, borough officials arranged to have other two other trucks complete Tuesday's pickups on Wednesday.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.