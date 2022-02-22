Reckless Driver In Mall Lot Had Dozens Of Bottles Of Perfume, Purses From Macy's: Wayne PD

A Maryland motorist who was stopped for driving recklessly through the Willowbrook Mall parking lot in Wayne not only had a stolen license plate on his car and an outstanding warrant for his arrest, authorities said.

An officer also found 30 bottles of perfume and several purses that had all been stolen from the Macy’s at the mall, they said.

Ever Vasquez-Hernandez, 27, of Columbia, MD remained held on the warrant in the Passaic County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 22, two days after his arrest, records show. His vehicle also was impounded.

Officer Michael Sweeney stopped Vasquez-Hernandez in the mall parking lot, then arrested him after finding the stolen plate and the warrant for an assault out of East Windsor, N.J., Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

A search of the vehicle turned up the shoplifted merchandise, Daly said.

Vasquez-Hernandez was charged with receiving stolen property.

