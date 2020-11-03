Pregnant Paterson Woman ID'd Accused Killer Before She Died, Authorities Say

A pregnant woman who was shot outside her Paterson home identified her killer shortly before she died, authorities said.

Remy Lee, 31, told neighbors and first responders that “Quay” – Donqua Thomas -- gunned her down in a parking lot at the Brooks-Sloate Terrace co-ops on Christina Place last Thursday, according to a city police affidavit filed in Superior Court in Paterson.

Thomas, 30, sat in a car waiting for Lee for nearly 90 minutes before Lee returned from a doctor's visit.

Three shots rang out, neighbors said, before the red coupe sped off.

The mother of two, who was due to deliver their newborn son in two weeks, was conscious and able to communicate when police and paramedics arrived, responders said.

An ambulance took her to St. Joseph’s Reginal Medical Center, where she delivered a healthy baby boy before dying, authorities said.

Police issued an alert for the red Scion.

Meanwhile, detectives interviewed neighbors and family members and checked footage from several neighborhood surveillance cameras.

Then they got a warrant for Thomas's arrest.

An intense manhunt ended Sunday when Thomas surrendered to face first-murder and weapons charges, which include being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

