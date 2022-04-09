Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: UPDATE: Four Killed, Eight Hospitalized In Shuttle Van Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway
News

Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police light
Police light Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne.

Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said.

An EMS unit was summoned for the injured passenger. His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

The third suspect was quickly captured after fleeing into a wooded area across from the Willowbrook Mall.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Wharton, NJ, in Morris County, police said.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.