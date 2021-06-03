Contact Us
Paterson Teen Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child, 5

Jerry DeMarco
Essex County Juvenile Detention Center
Essex County Juvenile Detention Center Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Paterson boy was charged with sexually assaulting a child who authorities said was 5 at the time.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said detectives from her Special Victims Unit interviewed the victim and several witnesses after receiving a report of the alleged abuse on May 20.

The victim, who's now 9, told them the abuse occurred several years ago, Valdes said Thursday.

The boy, now 16, was taken into custody on Tuesday and sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark, she said.

A juvenile complaint accuses him of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment. Because he's a juvenile, a closed-door hearing will be held in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

