Paterson Teen Charged With Gunning Down Murder Suspect

An 18-year-old Paterson man was charged with the shooting death of an ex-con who himself was wanted for murder, authorities announced Saturday.

D’Andre Ruff, 18, and an accomplice shot Michael Richardson outside a BP gas station at the corner of Broadway and Summer Street shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement on Saturday.

Richardson was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center soon after.

Police had been searching for Richardson, who was wanted on a fugitive warrant for shooting and killing James “Weedy” Timmons, 42, during an argument on nearby Rosa Parks Boulevard in July.

Detectives determined that Ruff and “another unidentified male individual” got into some type of dispute with Richardson, Valdes and Baycora said Saturday.

“A short time later both men opened fire on Richardson with handguns, striking him several times,” they said.

City police were patrolling the area Friday night when they spotted Ruff, they said.

He and another man, Keyron Greene, 22, ran but were chased down and arrested, Valdes and Baycora said.

Both were carrying handguns with high-capacity magazines, they said, adding that Ruff also had several folds of heroin for sale.

Valdes and Baycora didn't characterize the nature of the dispute between Richardson and the gunmen, nor did they speculate whether it might have been retribution for Timmons's slaying.

Ruff was charged with murder and various drug, weapons and ammunition counts.

Greene was weapons and ammo offenses, as well as resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Both were being held in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court.

“Greene was not charged in connection with the homicide,” the release said.

