South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Paterson Police Crash Open-Air Drug Market That Drew Dealers From Different Areas

Jerry DeMarco
190 Hamilton Avenue, Paterson
190 Hamilton Avenue, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

They came from different areas of Paterson to a four-story brick walkup next to a vacant lot to sling mostly heroin and crack.

The dealers gathered regularly in front of the Hamilton Avenue building off Summer Street, “disrupting the quality of life of residents and placing them in fear for their safety,” Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

With citizens complaining, members of the Paterson Police Department Narcotics Division swooped in, seized drugs and $2,459 in alleged proceeds and arrested two accused dealers and a buyer, he said.

All told, they collected 350 heroin folds, 60 bags of crack, 16 vials of crack and a bag of pot, along with the cash, Speziale said.

Busted on various drug possession and distribution charges were Travis Johnson, 29, and Korden Francis, 48, both of Paterson, the director said.

Charged with buying 20 heroin folds and six bags of crack was a 27-year-old Wayne woman, he said.

All were processed and released pending hearings.

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

