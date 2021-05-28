Paterson PD: Nutley Driver Caught With Gun, Coke

Paterson detectives caught a Nutley driver carrying a gun and cocaine during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Detectives Suquan Gary, Brian Culmone, and Luis Roca stopped a white Jeep Cherokee on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Harrison Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested Orlando Cruz, 35, after finding a .45-caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun and four bags of coke, Speziale said.

Cruz was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on drug and weapons charges in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The gun, meanwhile, was sent to the State Police Ballistics Laboratory to determine whether it may have been used in crimes.

