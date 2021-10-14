Paterson PD: Drug User Brings Child With Him To Cop Heroin, Oxy

A dealer from out of town was busted at an open-air drug market in Paterson along with three buyers -- among them, a user who had a child with him when he bought heroin and Oxy, authorities said.

Complaints from merchants and residents brought Narcotics Division detectives to the neighborhood at Park Avenue and East 19th Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They nabbed Pedro Anaya, 45, of Newton, with 18 vials of crack and 15 bags of cocaine, he said.

Arrested on drug-possession charges were a trio of buyers -- a 51-year-old man from Vernon, a 48-year-old man from Paterson and a 37-year-old Clifton dad who was also charged with child endangerment after buying six heroin folds and four Oxycodone pills.

