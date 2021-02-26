Paterson PD: Detectives Seize Passenger With Loaded Gun Tucked Into Waistband

A passenger in a vehicle stopped by Paterson police detectives had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine tucked into his waistband, authorities said Friday.

Detectives Yamil Pimienta and Mohammed Bashir stopped the Hyundai bearing a temporary Delaware license plate for a traffic violation near Summer and Van Houten streets shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

As they approached, Pimienta saw city resident Rashawn Pelham, 22, try to conceal what turned out to be a .380-caliber Bersa pistol, he said.

The detectives quickly seized Pelham, took him to headquarters and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on weapons-related offenses, including possession of a high capacity magazine.

The driver was issued summonses for several motor vehicle violations and released.

The gun was sent to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Unit to determine whether it may have been used in any crimes.

