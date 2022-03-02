Paterson PD: Detectives Nab Motorcyclist With Loaded, Stolen Pistol, Crack

A wanted 20-year-old Paterson man who bolted when Paterson detectives approached him tried ditching a stolen gun before he was captured, authorities said.

Khari L. Scott was sitting on the motorcycle in the area of North Main and Arch streets when Detectives Kenneth Kerwin and Wojciech Kulbabinski spotted him shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Scott took on foot off down Arch Street when he saw them coming, tossing a loaded 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol with hollow-point ammo that had been reported stolen out of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Speziale said.

He also had 22 bags of crack, the director said.

Scott was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on drug and weapons charges. He's also charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

The gun, meanwhile, was sent to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Unit for testing to see whether it may have been used in any crimes.

