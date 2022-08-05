Paterson Mechanic Busted After Emailing Himself Child Porn: Sheriff

A Paterson mechanic was caught distributing child porn online -- including to himself, authorities said.

Nekia T. Mouzone, 25, who works for a sanitation equipment company in Totowa, emailed videos to himself of children from eight to 13 years old being sexually abused, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Detectives from Berdnik's Internet Crime Against Children Task Force arrested Mouzone on charges of possessing, maintaining and distributing child pornography during a raid Wednesday at his home on 21st Avenue near Summer Street, the sheriff said.

Additional charges could follow once forensic examinations of all the electronic devices seized from Mouzone's home are examined, he said.

Mouzone remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail.

