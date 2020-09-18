Paterson Man Charged In Home Arson Fire

A Paterson man was charged with setting a June city fire that displaced five residents.

Authorities charged Ertugrul Abaci, 57, with two counts of aggravated arson for the June 9 Summer Street blaze, which was quickly doused without causing any injuries or major damage.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott announced the arrest in a brief statement Thursday without specifying how or where the fire was started or disclosing the suspected motive.

Abaci was due for a first appearance Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

