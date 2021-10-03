Paterson Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child For Years Remains Free Pending Hearing

A Paterson man accused of sexually assaulting an underage child over a period of more than seven years remains free pending an April court hearing, authorities said.

Cesar Recabarren, 52, assaulted the victim several times between Feb. 21, 2013 and Aug. 1, 2020, an indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson last week says.

The indictment charges him with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

A Superior Court judge in Paterson freed Recabarren, with conditions, following his arrest.

His arraignment on the indictment is scheduled for April 12.

